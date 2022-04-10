A police officer has been slashed with a machete in an attack in Forest Gate in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said it happened while police were attending to reports of an armed man “suffering a mental health crisis” at a property.

The officer has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm, the force said.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Met statement said: “At approximately 11:50am on Sunday 10 April, police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7.

“Officers attended – one officer received a slash injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life threatening.”

The force said officers remained on the scene and were “attempting to engage with the man” later on Saturday afternoon.

“The incident remains ongoing at this time,” the statement - shared with The Independent at 4pm - said.