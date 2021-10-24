A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a forklift truck was used to pick up a parked car and ram it into a house.

Officers were called to Wycombe Road, Studley Green, in Buckinghamshire after a member of the public reported seeing someone using a JCB forklift to lift up a parked 4x4.

The car is then said to have been jammed into the property – both owned by the same person – causing “considerable damage”, though police noted no one inside was injured.

Thames Valley Police said the 4x4 was left outside the house and a man was arrested on nearby Oakridge Road after fleeing the scene in the forklift truck.

During the pursuit – through Booker Common, New Road and into the Turnpike Road area – “a number of cars were damaged”, police said in a statement.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The suspect, who is from High Wycombe, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, theft, and criminal damage and other road-related offences.

Detective sergeant Bruce Wilson, the investigating officer, added it was “not a random incident and the owner of the house and the arrested man are known to each other”.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward and would advise anyone who believes their vehicle has been damaged to please get in touch,” he said.

DS Wilson added the man “has been arrested and remains in custody and our investigation is ongoing”.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43210479096.