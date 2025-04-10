Former senior police officer appears in court charged over fatal crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former detective chief inspector has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian and causing psychological injuries to a woman by dangerous driving.

Former Derbyshire Constabulary officer Michael Cooper spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was not required to give his address or enter pleas during a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed on Wednesday that charges had been brought against the 54-year-old for alleged offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving in September 2021.

District Judge Sunil Khanna was told that Cooper is alleged to have caused the death of 50-year-old James Bane while driving a Peugeot 208 in Egginton Road, Etwall, Derbyshire.

During the hearing, the judge passed an order banning identification of the alleged victim of the count of causing serious injury, after being told that she suffered non-physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Wearing a dark grey suit and white shirt, Cooper sat on the front row of the court benches for a 10-minute hearing which saw his case transferred to the crown court.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Khanna told Cooper, who is from Etwall: “One of the charges you face is a matter that can only be dealt with at the crown court so I am sending your case to Nottingham Crown Court together with the other matter.

“The next hearing is going to May 8 for what is known as a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“At that hearing you will be expected to formally enter pleas to the charges.

“Between now and then I am granting you unconditional bail.”