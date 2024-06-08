Four people taken to hospital as fairground ride fails at Lambeth Country Show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a fairground ride failed at the Lambeth Country Show in a serious incident described as “like a horror movie”.

Emergency services were alerted at around 6.20pm to reports the ride had malfunctioned in Brockwell Park, south London, on Saturday.

Four people were injured and taken to hospital. The Metropolitan Police said it is still awaiting an assessment of their conditions. It added that no one is trapped on the ride.

An eyewitness told MailOnline: “People were running towards us and crying and screaming ... Saw a lady with blood streaming down her face. She had paramedics carrying her off the ride.

“As we were leaving they were putting up higher fences where someone was on the floor, they were being looked after by paramedics and the higher fences had black sheets around them and you couldn't see so someone was very injured and they were giving them privacy.”

Another said: “I am told a ride collapsed and all hell broke loose. It was horrific. The screams were terrible. Four people flew off and went through the air. It was like a horror movie.”

The Met said enquiries into the incident are underway, with cordons in place in the area.

The force added that the Health and Safety Executive will be informed.

Describing the incident as “serious”, Lambeth Council said a “thorough” investigation is being carried out into the cause of the malfunction of one of the funfair rides.

A spokesperson for the council added: “The situation is being closely monitored. The area around the ride is secure and the funfair has been closed ... Additional safety inspections are being carried out on all rides and attractions at the show.”