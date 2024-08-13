Father and son jailed after making £136,000 in ‘get-rich-quick’ Argos iron fraud

Support truly

A father and son were caught pocketing £136,000 in an illegal “get-rich-quick scheme” involving steam irons and high street chain Argos.

Paul and Dean Mathews forged Argos receipts to return £400 Tefal steam irons they had bought heavily discounted.

The irons purchased by the pair were reconditioned, meaning they had been repaired and offered for re-sale at discounted prices. They claimed the full amount back for brand-new irons.

In total, the crooks returned or exchanged 528 items at Argos going back as far as 2021, cashing in a total of £136,000.

But the pair were caught when staff at Argos raised suspicions over Paul Mathews. On further inspection, the full extent of the father and son’s scheme was uncovered.

Dean Mathews also pictured taking an item back to an Argos counter ( City of London Police )

City of London Police’s specialist fraud operations team was then able to link the pair with numerous fraud offences at Argos stores.

Paul Mathews, 62, and Dean Mathews, 40, both of Queens Road, Wisbech, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

They were sentenced to three years and two years, respectively, at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Parish said: “This was an elaborate plot with a very simple objective - make as much money as possible.

Dean Mathews was sentenced to two years in jail ( City of London Police )

Paul Mathews was sentenced to three years in jail ( City of London Police )

“Both men will now serve time in prison for their actions, which should serve as a lesson to those being tempted by illegal get-rich-quick schemes. You will eventually be found out, and we will pursue you until justice is served.”

The men were first arrested in February 2024 for fraud and money laundering offences. They both answered “no comment” throughout their police interviews.

During the police investigation, a number of items were seized during a search of their home address, including digital devices and three Tefal steam irons in an Argos carrier bag.

Despite being on bail, the pair continued their criminal spree with the next offence being committed within 24 hours of them being bailed.

After being re-arrested, a further 19 new offences were put to them in interview, all of which took place during their conditional bail period.