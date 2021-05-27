Fred West: No human remains found in Gloucester cafe search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm

Thursday 27 May 2021 11:12
(Independent)

No human remains have been found during a search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police.

It follows an excavation of the Clean Plate cafe where the teenager - who disappeared in 1968 - worked.

Gloucester Police said on Thursday that this work had been completed.

“We can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found,” the force said.