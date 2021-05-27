Fred West: No human remains found in Gloucester cafe search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm
No human remains have been found during a search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police.
It follows an excavation of the Clean Plate cafe where the teenager - who disappeared in 1968 - worked.
Gloucester Police said on Thursday that this work had been completed.
“We can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found,” the force said.