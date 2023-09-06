For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Friends of a missing beautician have begged for her to come home as police arrest a man in connection with her disappearance.

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, vanished shortly after working a shift in Leicester last month. She was last seen buying some food and drinks at a shop in Fosse Road North at around 11.30pm on Thursday, 31 August).

Her red Audi A1 was found empty and parked to the side of a country road.

Leicestershire Police revealed they are now scouring lakes around Groby Pool for a sign of her after a 30-year-old man was arrested.

Close friend and Polish food vendor Michal Kasprzycki, 33, told the Independent he was desperate for Ms Kosilko to get in contact.

Mr Kasprzycki said he had last seen her two weeks ago and that she ordered her favourite chicken tortilla wrap and posed for pictures for him.

“She seemed so well,” he said. “She had split with her boyfriend sometime ago and seriously she looked so happy.

“We chatted for about ten minutes and it all looked great for her. She can never stop smiling and joking. She’s very chatty to us and is our best customer.

“I really hope she’ll be back home soon.”

Beautician Ms Kosilko was last seen in August (Supplied)

Addressing her directly he said: “Gabi, please come back home. There are thousands of people waiting here for you. We will invite you for a proper feast.”

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Gabriela’s disappearance, he remains in police custody where he is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Detective Inspector Laura Sanderson from the force’s Missing Person’s Operations Team (MPOT), said: “As time goes by we are growing increasingly concerned for Gabriela’s welfare.

“Since she was last seen in Fosse Road North there have been no further sightings of her. However, we believe that the location of where her vehicle was seen and located may hold the key to helping us find Gabriela.

“While the arrest is significant for our investigation this remains a missing person’s enquiry and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Gabriela since Thursday evening.

“If you were driving along Newtown Linford Lane around 2.20pm on Friday (1 September) please check your dashcam footage and get in touch if you captured a red Audi A1 parked on the side of the road or saw anyone driving it or sitting in the vehicle.

“Equally, if you were in Ratby Lane during Friday afternoon please get in touch if you saw the vehicle or anything which seemed unusual or caused you concern.”