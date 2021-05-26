A violent thug who falsely imprisoned, assaulted and raped a man in an “horrific ordeal” has been jailed for 18 years.

Kamil Lesiak, 25, of no fixed address, was locked up for numerous offences, including assault causing actual bodily harm and causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday.

The incident occurred in November 2015 in Bootle, Merseyside where the gang-of-four kidnapped a 27-year-old man and kept him against his will for 10 hours.

Two of the offenders, Lesiak and Daniel Misiolek, subjected him to a series of physical and sexual assaults in that time.

Lesiak was later identified as being involved and was arrested in the Anfield area in September 2020 after failing to appear at court.

The three others involved were sentenced over their involvement in the attack following a trial in September 2016.

Daniel Misiolek of Netherton was jailed for life after admitting kidnap, rape, false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, robbery, and six counts of causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Awna Baszak of Netherton was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of kidnap and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent following a trial.

Dagmara Szary, of Huyton was jailed for 15 months in a young offenders institution after being convicted of kidnap following a trial.

In court yesterday Lesiak was found guilty of false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm, rape and causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Jamie Dean said: “It is pleasing to see this highly disturbing case brought to a full conclusion, and Lesiak facing the consequences of his appalling violence and abuse in 2015.

“Lesiak and Daniel Misiolek subjected their victim to this horrific ordeal, some of which was filmed by Awna Baszak on a mobile phone.

“The courage the victim has shown during the first trial and in the years since have ensured that four people have now been brought to justice, and hopefully provided some comfort when coming to terms with what happened.

“Rape is a very personal crime, which many victims, understandably, struggle to come to terms with and it can have a devastating effect for the rest of their lives. There is no doubt that this continues to have a profound impact on this victim.

“Hopefully his immense bravery will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward and have the confidence in us to do the right thing and support them throughout their ordeal.

“I want to make it clear that if you report a sexual offence, we will investigate it thoroughly and provide you with the utmost support throughout. We are here to treat you with compassion and respect, and will work tirelessly to put perpetrators before the courts.”