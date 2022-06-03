Serial sex offender on the run from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

A convicted serial sex offender who absconded from an open prison has been arrested after a three-day manhunt.

Gary Butcher, who has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, left HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, where he was a serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary, on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the 55-year-old was arrested by an officer from Derbyshire Constabulary shortly after 11.30am on Friday.

Butcher was apprehended in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire after approaching the officer to hand himself in and remains in police custody.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the abscondment and remains in police custody.

He will be returned to closed prison conditions while the investigation continues.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “Following a round-the-clock investigation to bring Butcher into custody, I’m pleased to be able to say that we have now apprehended this man.

“At this stage, we don’t believe he’s committed further offences.

“Our appeal has had huge support from the public, and we’re very grateful for that, and would like to say thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or provided information.

“This was very much a collaborative effort with our officers and staff working tirelessly with neighbouring forces and partner agencies to apprehend Butcher.”