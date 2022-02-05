CCTV footage showed the moment attackers laughed and hugged just an hour after a homophobic attack that killed a psychiatrist.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was assaulted in Cardiff’s city-centre Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July 20 last year.

The father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, were convicted of murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales.

CCTV footage released by police showed Edwards and Strickland laughing and smiling not long after the attack that the court heard was “motivated by greed, homophobia and straight-up violence”.

In a further clip Timms-Williams and Edwards can be seen leaving Bute Park and embracing.

Footage was also released of Timms-Williams being interviewed by police. In the footage, the murderer, then 16-years-old, can be seen wrapped up in a blanket.

✕ Police interviews woman who killed Dr Gary Jenkins

She is asked by a police detective a series of questions about where the clothes are that she was wearing on the night of the assault. The teenager replies “no comment” to each question she is asked.

The court heard that the three defendants had been “in search of vulnerable gay men who were in the park for sex” to rob.

An audio clip played to jurors in court gave an account of how Dr Jenkins was “cruelly beaten, robbed, tortured and left for dead”.

Beginning just before 1am, a man identified as Dr Jenkins can be heard repeatedly yelling “Leave me alone” and “Get off me”.

A female voice - Timms-Williams - shouts “Money” and “Now”, before homophobic slurs are used by one of the male defendants, believed to be Edwards, who has a Liverpool accent.

Dr Jenkins makes repeated pleas for his life, asking “Why?” and saying “Please, stop it”.

His moans of pain become quieter before he is unable to speak any more.

Timms-Williams can be heard saying “Get down”, “Do it all over again”, “Do it” and “Hit him again”.

Another male voice at one point says: “Stamp on his head. Stamp on his head too.”

Another says “Keep going” and “Oh, let me stamp on him again”.

The attack lasts for 15 minutes, after which Timms-Williams can be heard saying: “Yeah, I needed that.”

The three will be sentenced on 25 March at Cardiff or Newport crown court.

Additional reporting by agencies