Two men and a teenage girl have been found guilty of killing a psychiatrist in a homophobic attack in Cardiff last year.

The trio violently assaulted Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park in the centre of the Welsh capital in the early hours of 20 July, 2021. He died 16 days later at the University Hospital of Wales, having suffered multiple brain injuries.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery, but were judged to be guilty of murder.

More follows...