A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Gateshead has been named as Tomasz Oleszak.

Northumbria Police have said that a 14-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody along with a 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Chief superintendent Helena Barrow, said that “Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated.”

“Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in every way we can.” she added.

“The investigation is very much ongoing and I want to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.”

Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a seriously injured teenager at Springwell Estate shortly after 8pm on Monday.

Emergency services personnel found Tomasz suffering from a stab wound at the scene. He was rushed to hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wide community,” chief superintendent Helena Barrow said.

