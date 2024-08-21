Man jailed after arrest at Gatwick over violent disorder at asylum seeker hotel

Support truly

A 29-year-old man who rode a children’s scooter before throwing it at a hotel housing asylum seekers and telling a police officer to f*** off has been jailed.

Scaffolder Perrie Fisher was also seen riding a bike wearing an England flag before throwing it in a skip, and throwing bicycle wheels at the walls of Potters International Hotel as part of a crowd of around 200 people in Aldershot on July 31.

The Farnham man was arrested at Gatwick airport on return from his Dubai holiday on August 19 after he did not appear at magistrates’ court following the incident.

He was brought before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and a bail act offence.

Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday heard how 85 families were living in the hotel and there were people inside the accommodation in “great fear” of what was going to happen to them.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Around £1,900 worth of damage was also caused from the disorder after a small group of protesters got into the hotel car park at around 6.40pm and more and more joined them.

Judge Nigel Lickley KC described how Fisher threw the children’s scooter “with force” at the hotel and there was a loud bang and cheering from the crowd as a result.

The bikes had been provided for the hotel residents to use, the court heard.

Prosecutor Tim Devlin said a large crowd started shouting ‘illegals out,’ ‘we want our community back’ and ‘f*** off’.

He added the police were “massively outnumbered” and the situation was “rapidly getting out of hand”.

In mitigation the court heard the act was “out of character” for the new dad who felt remorse for what he had done.

Sentencing Fisher, Judge Lickley said the occupants of the hotel were the “real target” of Fisher’s actions which were fuelled by hostility over race and religion.

“The sole purpose of activity, of which you were one, was to intimidate and frighten the occupants of the building”, he said.

“The mob you were part of was very intimidating.”

He added that while Fisher had asked for his court hearing to be adjourned before going on holiday he showed a “cavalier attitude to the courts and serious offence you faced” by missing his court date.

Fisher was sentenced to 29 months’ imprisonment for both offences.

He will be released from prison after serving half of his sentence and will spend the rest on licence, the judge said.

Fisher has received the longest sentence within the Wessex region, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

CPS Wessex deputy chief crown prosecutor, Sophie Stevens, said: “Fisher’s part in the violent disorder seen in Aldershot has not only endangered vulnerable individuals but has also disrupted the peace and security of our communities.

“Today’s sentence underscores the severity of his actions and should serve as a deterrent to those who may consider engaging in such unlawful behaviour.”