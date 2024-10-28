For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A finance worker who drunkenly abused fellow passengers and crew on board a flight from Mallorca to Gatwick airport has been sentenced to carry out community service, according to police.

Harrison Tilson, of Old Town, Lambeth, was found guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court of assault by beating, and for being drunk on board an aircraft contrary to the Air Navigation Order.

Sussex Police said the 33-year-old was “rude and abusive” to passengers and staff having drunk three glasses of champagne at the airport in Mallorca, followed by three glasses of red wine on board.

At one point, he confronted a passenger on board and struck a cabin crew worker who tried to intervene.

On the incident in May last year, a force spokesperson said: “His [Tilson] behaviour from the outset was rude and abusive, swearing at fellow passengers and crew.

“When the aircraft landed, he ignored the instruction to stay seated and went to the toilet while the plane was taxiing to the terminal.

“He confronted a passenger on board, and as he motioned to strike the passenger, he struck a cabin crew worker who tried to intervene. The cabin crew worker had to take a significant period off work to recover.”

Detective Sergeant Ian Warncken said: “It is an offence to get on board an aircraft while drunk.

“This case demonstrates the impact alcohol can have on your body. The impact increases when you are in the air, flying at a higher altitude and with a reduced air pressure.

“Tilson’s behaviour was appalling. No cabin crew worker should have to accept being abused and assaulted as simply part of the job.

“That is why we are determined to pursue prosecutions against those who break the law on board aircraft.

“For Tilson, this has proved to be an expensive case.

“It should act as a warning to all passengers about the risks of consuming alcohol before boarding a flight or while on board.”

Tilson was sentenced to a two-year community order to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions and he was ordered to pay £1,800 in compensation to the cabin crew worker and court costs of £1,500.