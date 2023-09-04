Jump to content

Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

The boy will be sentenced at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.

Josh Payne
Monday 04 September 2023 12:58
The boy admitted attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident at Tewkesbury Academy in July (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenager has admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted on Monday to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at the start of a two-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 at Tewkesbury Academy.

The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.

