Youth, 15, admits attempted GBH after stabbing teacher in school corridor

A teenager has admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, admitted on Monday to attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at the start of a two-day trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The boy had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 at Tewkesbury Academy.

The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on September 28.