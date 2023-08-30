Man admits knife attack on woman he believed worked for GCHQ

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joshua Bowles has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to attempted murder after stabbing a woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham because he believed she worked at GCHQ.

The 29-year-old admitted to punching and stabbing the woman at a hearing at on Wednesday.

He was armed with two knives when he launched the attack at about 9.15pm on March 9 as the woman left the leisure centre, in Tommy Taylors Lane, with a friend.

The site is some three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s Cheltenham base.

He was charged with attempted murder, as well as assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm, following an investigation by counter-terror police.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, targeted his victim, who is referred to in charges only by the code number 99230, because he believed she worked at GCHQ and represented the state.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries in the attack.