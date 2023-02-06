Family pays tribute after possible ‘suspicious’ death of 75-year-old man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 75-year-old grandfather whose death is being treated as possibly suspicious by police has been remembered by his family as someone who was “always putting us first”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said an investigation had been launched into the death of Geoffrey Ives, who was pronounced dead at a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale.

Officers had been called to the scene on January 29. GMP said his death could be suspicious.

In a tribute released through GMP, Mr Ives’s family said: “He has been there and supported us throughout our whole lives, always putting us first.

“He was a stubborn man, but there wasn’t a bad bone in his body.

“Everyone that knew him loved him.

“He was the best Dad, Grandad, Uncle and friend to us all.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector David Moores said: “Our inquiries have now brought us to a point in the investigation where we are able to appeal to members of the public to ask for more information.”

Officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area.

Anyone with relevant information or CCTV is asked to contact police by calling 101 and referring to the case as incident 2696 of 29 January 2023.