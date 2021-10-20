Manslaughter arrests over house explosion that killed two-year-old boy

Police investigating a house explosion in which a two-year-old boy was killed and two homes were destroyed have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of manslaughter.

Little George Hinds died in the blast in Heysham, Lancashire, which police say was caused by a gas pipe being cut inside the property.

His parents, Stephen Hinds and Vicky Studholme, and and two other adults living on the street, Mallowdale Avenue, were hospitalised following the devastating incident at 2.40am on 16 May.

Now, a 44-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been held by Lancashire Police. Both were released on police bail on Wednesday.

Two other men were also arrested: a 54-year-old on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and abstracting electricity, and a 47-year-old on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Speaking in the aftermath of the tragedy, George’s parents called him a "beautiful little angel". Hundreds of people lined the streets of Morecambe as trucks, lorries and tractors drove in convey to remember the tot.

Detective Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said on Tuesday: “These arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, however our enquiries are still ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that they think could assist with our investigation to please get in touch with us, specifically anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale in the days prior to the explosion."

She added: “Our focus remains on getting justice for George’s family and loved ones, as well as those others affected by this incident. We will be pursuing all lines of enquiry to ensure we get the right outcome for those affected.”