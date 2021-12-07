A German man has been sentenced to more than eight years in jail after he castrated several men at their request.

The 67-year-old electrician, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, admitted during the trial he had offered “castrations” on sadomasochistic websites.

Between July 2018 and March 2020, the defendant admitted castrating or partially amputating the genitals of eight men who paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles. The men believed he was a trained medical professional, dpa news agency reported.

Each victim reportedly paid between £200 and £1,100 for the ‘operations’.

He was charged with aggravated, dangerous and simple assault and sentenced to eight years and six months in prison by a Munich regional court

He was initially charged with murder by omission after one man died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him, however he denied responsibility and prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Prosecutors had demanded 11 years in prison for aggravated and dangerous bodily injury, but the defendant’s lawyers had asked the court to sentence him to no more than seven years.

The operations had been performed on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben.

Additional reporting by AP