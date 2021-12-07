German who castrated men on his kitchen table jailed for 8 years

He was paid by several men to torture and remove their genitals, a court heard

Ella Glover
Tuesday 07 December 2021 16:40
<p>The man was charged with aggravated, dangerous and simple assault </p>

The man was charged with aggravated, dangerous and simple assault

(AP)

A German man has been sentenced to more than eight years in jail after he castrated several men at their request.

The 67-year-old electrician, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, admitted during the trial he had offered “castrations” on sadomasochistic websites.

Between July 2018 and March 2020, the defendant admitted castrating or partially amputating the genitals of eight men who paid him money for torturing them and removing their testicles. The men believed he was a trained medical professional, dpa news agency reported.

Each victim reportedly paid between £200 and £1,100 for the ‘operations’.

He was charged with aggravated, dangerous and simple assault and sentenced to eight years and six months in prison by a Munich regional court

He was initially charged with murder by omission after one man died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him, however he denied responsibility and prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Prosecutors had demanded 11 years in prison for aggravated and dangerous bodily injury, but the defendant’s lawyers had asked the court to sentence him to no more than seven years.

The operations had been performed on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben.

Additional reporting by AP

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in