Ghislaine Maxwell accuser denies inventing memory of sexual abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell’s youngest alleged victim has told a court she does “not believe I have come up with a memory” of the British socialite being involved in sexual abuse.

The witness, giving evidence under the pseudonym “Jane” at a US federal court in the Southern District of New York, denied inventing a memory in the last two years of her first meeting with the defendant.

Maxwell, who was described as “dangerous” during the opening statements of the trial, is accused of preying on vulnerable young girls and luring them to massage rooms to be molested by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)

Jane told the court on Tuesday she had been summoned to an orgy by Maxwell and Epstein at the age of 14, which had left her “frozen with fear”.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, defence counsel Laura Menninger said: “It is true that you do not recall Ghislaine ever touching you.”

“That’s not true,” Jane replied.

On Tuesday, Jane said she did not tell anybody about any abuse because she was “terrified” and “felt gross and ashamed”.

She also told jurors Epstein used sex toys on her “even though it hurt”, and he and Maxwell fondled each other while “casually giggling” in front of the teenager.

Ghislaine Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Menninger said: “You spoke to the government in December 2019 with your lawyers there and you told them at that time that you were not sure whether Maxwell ever touched you during these encounters.”

“I don’t recall,” the witness replied.

“You told the Government you were not sure if Ghislaine ever kissed you.”

“I don’t recall.”

“You told the Government you had no memory of Ghislaine being present when you claim Epstein engaged in any sexual contact, correct?”

“I don’t recall.”

Ghislaine Maxwell in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP) (AP)

“As you sit here today, you are not sure you were ever alone in a room with Ghislaine and Epstein, correct?”

“No.”

Jane told the court it was correct to say Maxwell never watched her perform oral sex on Epstein.

Asked if she had come up with a memory of Maxwell being involved in any sexual encounters, Jane said: “I don’t believe I have come up with a memory, no.”

Before day three of her trial, Maxwell entered the courtroom and nodded at her sister Isabel and brother Kevin sitting in the front row of the public gallery.

Wearing a charcoal grey jumper and a black face mask, she had separate conversations with both siblings as they leaned over the bench in front of them.

Isabel Maxwell (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)

Maxwell embraced her counsel a number of times before the beginning of the court session, and took a number of sips from her water bottle.

The full indictment against her lists six charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts; conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy; and sex trafficking of a minor.

The defendant is further alleged to have lied under oath by hiding her participation in Epstein’s offences during a separate civil case.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July last year, denies all charges.

The trial continues.