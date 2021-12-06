Epstein ‘wired more than 30 million dollars to Maxwell over eight years’

Documents revealed the British socialite spent 7.4 million dollars on a green helicopter.

Josh Payne
Monday 06 December 2021 23:51
Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defence table (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
(AP)

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell received more than 30 million US dollars (£22.6 million) from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein over a period of eight years, a court has heard.

Documents presented to the Federal court in the Southern District of New York showed 7.4 million dollars of the money received by Maxwell was spent on a green helicopter.

Transactions on JP Morgan bank statements from either Epstein’s accounts or his company accounts showed 30.7 million dollars was transferred to Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.

Jeffrey Epstein standing in front of a private plane (US Department of Justice)
(PA Media)

Executive director at JP Morgan, Patrick McHugh, explained various elements of bank statements to the the trial jury on Monday, including a single 18.3 million dollars wire transfer to Maxwell from Epstein in October 1999.

Mr McHugh also confirmed Epstein sent a further five million dollars to the defendant in September 2002.

The final transfer shown to the court was from an account that Epstein was the “beneficial owner” of, amounting to 7.4 million dollars.

Statements from Maxwell’s account showed the money was transferred to an account called Air Ghislaine Inc the same day, before 7,352,825 dollars was used to purchase a green helicopter from an account under the name Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

Defence counsel Christian Everdell asked Mr McHugh to confirm there was no evidence of foul play with the transactions – to which the witness replied by saying he had no way of knowing, but there did not appear to be.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in