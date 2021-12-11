Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite’s life of luxury with rich and royal friends

Maxwell is standing trial in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Josh Payne
Saturday 11 December 2021 02:45
This image of Ghislaine Maxwell was shown to the court (US Department of Justice)
This image of Ghislaine Maxwell was shown to the court (US Department of Justice)
(PA Media)

Ghislaine Maxwell was once a “sophisticated” and “very impressive” British socialite until her affiliation with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein led to her detention for alleged sex trafficking.

The daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell the 59-year-old attempted to start a new life in Manhattan after his death in 1991 and met Epstein the following year.

Mr Maxwell was found drowned after apparently falling from his yacht – called Lady Ghislaine – off the Tenerife coast.

Maxwell lived a life of luxury before her detention in the US (US Department of Justice)
(PA Media)

His sons Ian and Kevin Maxwell, who were on the board of Maxwell Communication Corporation, were investigated after their father’s death over an alleged conspiracy to defraud the company’s pension fund.

Both were cleared of fraud in 1996.

Despite attempts from Maxwell’s defence counsel to distance her from Epstein, a vast array of photographs of the pair in a variety of exotic locations have surfaced – with images of her massaging the convicted sex offender’s feet suggesting a close relationship.

Photos appeared to show Maxwell and Epstein had a close relationship (US Department of Justice)
(PA Media)

Her trial in a Federal court in the Southern District of New York has heard the pair bragged about being friends with high-profile figures – including former US president Donald Trump.

With the fortune he made from his financial dealings, Epstein and Maxwell lived a life of luxury jetting around the world and living at the millionaire’s many properties – including a Manhattan town house, his Palm Beach mansion, a ranch in New Mexico and his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Maxwell’s friends also included royalty – she had known the Duke of York since her days at university and introduced Andrew to her former partner Epstein.

In a Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew admitted he organised a shooting weekend for the defendant at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Maxwell’s trial heard she bragged of having high-profile friends such as the Duke of York (Chris Ison/PA)
(PA Archive)

In 2000, he was pictured in Thailand attending a “hooker and pimps” party with Maxwell.

But an allegation he had sex with Virginia Roberts on three separate occasions – once allegedly at Maxwell’s Belgravia home – ultimately damaged his reputation.

The defendant was featured in the background of a picture which apparently showed Andrew with his arm around the waist of Ms Roberts, also known as Virginia Giuffre.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Roberts.

The Duke of York denies any form of sexual contact with Ms Roberts (US Department of Justice)
(PA Media)

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, and Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 3 last year.

Her trial has now heard she allegedly summoned a 14-year-old girl to an orgy, groped another teenager and laid a schoolgirl outfit out for another accuser before a sexualised massage with Epstein because she “thought it would be fun”.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In her opening statement to the jury, United States Assistant Attorney said of Maxwell: “She preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused.

“The defendant was trafficking kids for sex. That is what this trial is all about.”

Defending the socialite, her counsel Bobbi Sternheim told the jury: “The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things Jeffrey Epstein did.

“But she is not Jeffrey Epstein.”

Maxwell denies all charges.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in