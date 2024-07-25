Man charged with attempted murder after uniformed soldier stabbed near barracks

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of an army officer outside a barracks in Kent.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital after the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, which happened at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested following the incident and is due to appear in court on Thursday, the Kent Police said in a statement.

Forensic officers carrying out a search after a soldier was attacked ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

“Detectives investigating the serious assault of a soldier in Gillingham have charged a man with attempted murder,” a spokesperson said. “Kent Police was called to Sally Port Gardens at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report that the victim, a man in his 40s, had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

“He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently described as serious but stable.

“Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested near his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester, at approximately 6.30pm the same day and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 July.”

The scene at Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

The road where police said the incident took place is near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

On Tuesday, an Army spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack in Chatham, Kent. Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family.

“We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any relevant information should contact Kent Police.”