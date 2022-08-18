Police release new image of man wanted over abduction of six-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.

The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.

Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”

A third image of the man was made public on Thursday evening after two images were issued on Wednesday night.

Police said the first image was taken a short time after reports of the abduction were first made, and the second was around 30 minutes after the incident, with the man seen with his jacket around his waist on Gainsborough Road walking towards The Snipe.

A 35-year-old man, who is not the person pictured, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the abduction. He was interviewed by detectives but released with no further action being taken, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Ashton CID, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in assisting police officers with our investigation, she is receiving support from specialist officers and partners at this really distressing time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing with significant resources and I would like to reassure the community and as a precautionary measure we have extra police officers and PCSOs out and about.

“At this time it does appear to be an isolated incident, but I’ll stress again how keen we are to find the person responsible and bring them to justice as soon as we can.

“I would like to thank the public for all their support so far, we have had a large amount of calls and a number of names given to us, as well as new footage, some of which we have been able to release today. If you do know or see anything, please contact us as soon as you can.”

GMP said members of the public who believed they had seen the man pictured in the series of photographs should call 999 quoting incident 2270 of 17/08/2022.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.