A man tried to kidnap a two year-old girl in front of her mother in broad daylight - until she was saved by her dog.

The victim and her mother weree walking on The Mount, Bishopstoke, at around 10.40am on Wednesday when they were approached by two men.

The men initially showed an interest in their dog but then one picked up the girl before running away to a nearby council estate. The child was freed after the dog bit her abductor on his leg.

Hampshire Constabulary said it is treating the incident as an attempted kidnap and are appealing for witnesses.

Janine Bradley, detective inspector, said: “We fully appreciate that this incident will have a significant impact on the community, and we want to reassure the public that we are taking this report very seriously.

"Our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area – including house-to-house visits, scoping CCTV and there will be high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community.

“If you see our officers and have information pertaining to this incident, then please do speak with them."

She added: “This occurred in a residential area, during broad daylight, and we would implore anyone who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward.

"Perhaps you are aware of someone who has today suffered a dog bite to their leg? Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, could really help aid our ongoing investigation and identify those responsible.

“Likewise, we would like to ask local residents to review any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that they may have which may have captured the moments leading up to, during or after the incident, to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220185316 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.