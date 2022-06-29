Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

The men walked away after the distressed mother confronted them, police said

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 29 June 2022 11:58
The child was with her mother when she was approached

The child was with her mother when she was approached

(Google )

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.

The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.

As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.

The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said.

Police are looking for these two men in relation to the incident

(Lincolnshire Police)

Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.

“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.

“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

