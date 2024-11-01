Girl, 13, in life-threatening condition after being stabbed multiple times

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 13-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after being found by the side of a major road in East Yorkshire in a critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Officers said they discovered the schoolgirl with lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back by the A63 in Hessle at around 6.50am on Friday.

Four teenage boys and two girls - aged between 14 and 17 - were arrested in a nearby wooded area and are currently being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

It is understood they knew the victim, with Humberside Police reassuring the public that an increased police presence would be seen in the area over the weekend.

The victim remains in hospital having suffered life-threatening injuries.

Leading the investigation, detective superintendent Simon Vickers said: “I understand this incident will rightly cause concerns amongst the community and I would like to offer my assurances that as a part of our initial investigation we have six individuals in custody who are all being questioned by detectives.

“At this time, we do believe the attackers knew the victim and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“The girl remains in hospital in critical condition and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time.

“Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the course of the weekend as my officers provide additional reassurance to residents. If you see them and have concerns, please come and speak to us.

“There are currently cordons in place surrounding the wooded area off Ferriby High Road to allow emergency services to work safely and follow multiple lines of enquiry.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of the girl and assisted her at the roadside before emergency services arrived.”

Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident can contact Humberside Police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.