Teenager dies in hospital after ‘hit-and-run’ crash in Glasgow

A young man has died following what police called a hit-and-run crash in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Crow Road, Glasgow which failed to stop, Police Scotland said.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said officers had been called to reports of the crash at about 12.20am.

They are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, from the road policing department, said: “This incident has left a young man dead, and it is vital we trace the car involved.

“The vehicle may have some damage, and appears to have lost the Mercedes badge from its bonnet.

“I would appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved, asking them to do the right thing and contact us as a matter of urgency.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage showing the crash or vehicle involved, or has any knowledge of the current whereabouts of the vehicle, I urge them to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 0120 of 11 September.

Additional reporting by PA