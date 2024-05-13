For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched by police into a former funeral directors’ company, after several families reported their loved ones ashes going missing.

Forensics officers were seen going into a branch of A Milne Funeral Directors in Springburn, Glasgow, while the firm also faces allegations of financial misconduct.

The firm also had a branch in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, which has since closed.

One family alleged to GlasgowLive that they had been waiting three years to receive their loved one’s ashes, while another claimed that they had received the wrong remains.

Have you been affected by this? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into to the conduct of a former funeral company that had branches in Glasgow and Dumbarton with regard to the storage/return of cremated remains and allegations of financial misconduct. Inquiries are at an early stage.”

A post on Facebook announced the opening of the Springburn branch in 2019, which read: “At A Milne Funeral Directors, we are committed to providing a dignified service with courtesy and respect to your loved one. Our services are available at any time, day or night with experienced staff to help and assist you.”

The firm described itself as “an independent, family owned and operated organisation”, and a post by a customer described it as a “father and daughter business”.

The director, Steve Milne, was born in 1967 and took up the position in January 2023, the same month that ex-director Ashleigh Milne, born in 1987, ceased to be in the role, according to Companies House.

The National Association of Funeral Directors and A Milne Funeral Directors have been approached for comment.