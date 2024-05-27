Three men appear in court after supply of cocaine worth £1.35m seized

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have appeared in court facing drug-supplying charges after police recovered illicit substances worth around £1.35 million.

Jack Sanderson, 29, or Renfrew, Martin Tracey, also 29, of Glasgow, and Andrew Stirling, 41, of Glasgow, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The trio were charged under the Misuse of Drugs act 1971.

None of the three men made a plea or declaration.

They were committed for further examination and released on bail.

They are due to appear back in court at a later date.

On Thursday, officers raided a property on Tresta Road, Glasgow, at around 6.10pm, after finding a “significant quantity of cocaine” and other “drug-related equipment”.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, previously said: “I’d like to thank the community for their continued support and information which helps us remove illegal, harmful substances from our streets.”