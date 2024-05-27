Jump to content

Three men appear in court after supply of cocaine worth £1.35m seized

The trio are due to appear back in court at a later date.

Ryan McDougall
Monday 27 May 2024 19:58
General view of Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
General view of Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Three men have appeared in court facing drug-supplying charges after police recovered illicit substances worth around £1.35 million.

Jack Sanderson, 29, or Renfrew, Martin Tracey, also 29, of Glasgow, and Andrew Stirling, 41, of Glasgow, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The trio were charged under the Misuse of Drugs act 1971.

None of the three men made a plea or declaration.

They were committed for further examination and released on bail.

They are due to appear back in court at a later date.

On Thursday, officers raided a property on Tresta Road, Glasgow, at around 6.10pm, after finding a “significant quantity of cocaine” and other “drug-related equipment”.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, previously said: “I’d like to thank the community for their continued support and information which helps us remove illegal, harmful substances from our streets.”

