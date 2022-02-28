Man in court charged with murder over Emma Caldwell death in 2005
Ms Caldwell was found dead in May 2005.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago.
Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.
The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.
Iain Packer, 49, was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
He also faced numerous other charges including rape, indecent assault and abduction.
The 49-year-old did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody
