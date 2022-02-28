Man in court charged with murder over Emma Caldwell death in 2005

Ms Caldwell was found dead in May 2005.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 28 February 2022 18:41
Emma Caldwell died in 2005 (Strathclyde Police/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

The 49-year-old appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
Iain Packer, 49, was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

He also faced numerous other charges including rape, indecent assault and abduction.

The 49-year-old did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody

