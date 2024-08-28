Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pair admit organised crime involvement during drug smuggling trial

Gerard Carbin, 44, and Ryan McPhee, 34, were remanded in custody following their pleas at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sarah Ward
Wednesday 28 August 2024 16:15
The trial is continuing at the High Court in Glasgow (Alamy/PA)
The trial is continuing at the High Court in Glasgow (Alamy/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Two men have pleaded guilty part way through a drug smuggling trial to being involved in organised crime and international drug dealing.

Gerard Carbin, 44, and Ryan McPhee, 34, admitted a charge of being involved in organised crime by being involved in the production and supply of etizolam, often known as street Valium.

They entered guilty pleas on the third day of evidence in the trial and were remanded in custody.

The two men admitted being involved in serious organised crime by producing and supplying the class C drug at a string of premises including Nurai Island Resort in Abu Dhabi, in London and Rochester.

The charge also listed several addresses in Glasgow and Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, as well as a property in East Kilbride.

The prosecution accepted not guilty pleas to the remaining charges, which the pair had denied at the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Co-accused James Stevenson, 59, is accused of running an international cocaine trafficking ring using bananas imported to the UK from Ecuador, among 14 charges.

Garry McIntyre, 43, Paul Bowes, 53, and David Bilsland, 67, face fewer charges, including being involved in the production and supply of class C drugs and being concerned in the importation of cocaine.

Those remaining on trial deny the charges and Stevenson has lodged a special defence of incrimination.

The trial continues.

Sentencing of Carbin and McPhee will happen at a later date.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in