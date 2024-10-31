For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died after being found with serious injuries on a Glasgow estate, as police launch a murder investigation into her death.

Sandie Butler, 40, was pronounced dead after emergency services responded to a report of a disturbance in the St Mungo Avenue area of the city, at 1pm on Tuesday.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem was carried out on Wednesday. The incident has shocked those living nearby, while tributes have also been paid to the woman.

One friend wrote on Facebook: “She was such a lovely person. I met her the day she came to Inverness and have kept in touch ever since. I haven’t heard back from her in over a week. Oh doll, my heart breaks for you.”

Another friend posted on Facebook saying she was in “total shock”, adding: “Rest easy Sandie. I will carry our younger giggles, adventures and memories with me. Sending all my love to your family.”

St Mungo Avenue - where Sandi Butler was found injured before being pronounced dead ( Google Maps )

DCI Lynsey Watters, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and an extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“There remains an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of this incident to please contact police.“

In addition, members of the public are asked to check their private CCTV or dash-cam footage as this may be significant in assisting us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1661 of 29 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Detectives have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information anonymously directly to the Major Investigation Team.

The portal can be accessed here.