Second boy, 16, appears in court charged with murder of Amen Teklay, 15

He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Ryan McDougall
Monday 24 March 2025 20:03 GMT
Amen Teklay died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow (Mike Boyd/PA)
Amen Teklay died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow (Mike Boyd/PA) (PA Wire)

A second boy charged with the murder of 15-year-old Amen Teklay has appeared in court.

On Monday, the 16-year-old made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is from the general Glasgow area, and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear back in court in the next eight days.

Another boy, aged 14, was also charged with the murder of Amen Teklay. He also made no plea when he appeared in court on March 10.

Amen Teklay was found seriously injured on Clarendon Street in Maryhill at about 10.30pm on March 5, and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

A total of three arrests were made, with a 15-year-old boy yet to appear in court.

