Man charged over Emma Caldwell death to appear in court

The 49-year-old will be at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Katharine Hay
Monday 28 February 2022 02:45
A 49-year-old man is to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago (Strathclyde Police/PA)
A 49-year-old man is to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago (Strathclyde Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost two decades ago is to appear in court today.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

A 49-year-old man arrested in the Glasgow area on Thursday last week in connection with Ms Caldwell’s death will appear at Glasgow Sheriff court on Monday.

The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in