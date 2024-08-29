Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man appears in court for dangerous driving after crash leaves seven in hospital

Dylan Hood made no plea, and will appear back in court within the next eight days.

Ryan McDougall
Thursday 29 August 2024 19:38
Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A 27-year-old man appeared in court charged with dangerous driving following a crash that left seven people in hospital, including two police officers.

Dylan Hood appeared in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, charged with causing injury by dangerous driving, driving without a valid insurance policy, being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving, amid a number of other offences.

Hood, of South Lanarkshire, made no plea in court.

The crash, which took place on the M8, involved a Mercedes A45, an unmarked police Volvo S90 and a Mercedes CLS on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway near junction 13, Glasgow.

A police officer, 48, and a 43-year-old man remain in a stable condition in hospital.

A second officer, aged 38, and a 31-year-old man were also taken to hospital and were discharged after treatment.

A second man, aged 33, has also been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Another three men, aged 27, 33 and 39, who were travelling in the Mercedes A45, were also taken to hospital and released following treatment.

Hood is due back in court within the next eight days.

