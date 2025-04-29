Teenager admits attempted murder by pushing woman in front of train

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A teenager has admitted attempting to murder a woman in Glasgow by pushing her in front of an oncoming train.

Andrew Wason, 19, pushed Sophie Scott from behind onto railway tracks at Hyndland railway station on the evening of April 20 last year.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Ms Scott, who was a stranger to Wason, narrowly missed being hit by the approaching train by “the closest of margins”.

The court heard Wason wandered down to the station after absconding from nearby Gartnavel Hospital where he was being treated for mental health problems then began pacing up and down the platform.

CCTV footage shown in court captured the moment he pushed Ms Scott with two hands onto the tracks in front of an approaching train and her scrambling to safety to avoid being hit.

Advocate depute Chris McKenna told the court that at the moment Ms Scott fell on the tracks, she believed she was “going to die”.

He said she was waiting at the station that evening to catch the late-running 6.25pm train to Glasgow when Wason walked up and stood behind her.

Mr McKenna said Wason then waited until the “precise moment” the train was about to pass the pair before he pushed her off the platform.

“He forcefully pushed (Ms Scott) with two hands to the back between her shoulders into the path of the oncoming train,” he said.

The court heard Ms Scott was able to haul herself out of the way of the train just in time to avoid being struck and the driver put the train into emergency mode to stop it.

Mr McKenna said a member of the public then chased Wason back to Gartnavel Hospital and phoned the police.

He said when staff at the hospital asked Wason why he chose to attack Ms Scott he replied she was the “closest” person to him at the time.

Wason, of Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, admitted a single charge of assaulting Ms Scott by pushing her into the path of an approaching train to her injury and to the danger of her life and attempting to murder her.

His lawyer Allan McLeod said Wason was “very unwell” and had been detained at Gartnavel Hospital under mental health legislation at the time of the offence.

Judge Lord Armstrong adjourned the case until July 22 for sentencing and imposed an interim compulsion order sending Wason back to the State Hospital at Carstairs, South Lanarkshire, for treatment in the meantime.