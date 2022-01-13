Man admits raping elderly woman in her home
Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.
A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.
Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.
A court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on November 11 2021.
Hickman, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via video link from HMP Bristol.
Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.
Judge Michael Cullum ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on March 17.
He told him: “I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.
“You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.
“The exact amount of credit you will receive will be decided by the sentencing judge.”
