Man admits raping elderly woman in her home

A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.

Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.

A court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on November 11 2021.

Brady Hickman, 32, is facing prison after admitting raping an elderly woman in her home (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Hickman, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via video link from HMP Bristol.

Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.

Judge Michael Cullum ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on March 17.

You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today Michael Callum, judge

He told him: “I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.

“You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.

“The exact amount of credit you will receive will be decided by the sentencing judge.”