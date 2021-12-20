Three boys remanded over 16-year-old’s stabbing death

The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester.

Rod Minchin
Monday 20 December 2021 13:17
Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in Gloucester (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Three teenagers have been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester

The teenager, known as Marni who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road. He died at the scene.

The boys, who cannot be identified due to their age, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses during a brief hearing.

The clerk of the court said the three defendants were jointly charged on December 15 with the murder of Ramarni.

Jeremy Oliver, prosecuting, said the case should be sent to Bristol Crown Court due to the “nature of the charges”.

Andrew Hedges, presiding justice, told the three defendants: “You are being remanded to youth detention accommodation and you will next appear in court on Tuesday December 21 at Bristol Crown Court.”

