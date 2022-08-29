Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
Gloucestershire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with Friday’s attack.
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.
An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.
Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.
The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in the city between 8pm and 8.40pm, the force said.
Police said the victim was receiving specialist support.
The man is described as white or of mixed race, wearing a black T-shirt with a yellow motif, black jogging bottoms and black Adidas sliders.
He was carrying a black “man bag” and white carrier bag, police said.
Anyone who sees the man or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.
Anyone with information is asked to pass it to police via the police website.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.