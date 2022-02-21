Man denies murdering his neighbour

A man has denied murdering his neighbour.

Can Arslan, 51, has pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, but admitted three other linked offences.

Mr Boorman, 43, died at his home in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire on October 5 last year.

During a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court, Arslan spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

After denying murder, Arslan admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Boorman’s wife, Sarah, and the attempted murder of another neighbour, Peter Marsden.

He also admitted affray.

Judge Martin Picton remanded Arslan, of Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, in custody ahead of his trial.

His trial, which will take place before Mrs Justice Cutts from April 4, is expected to last a week.

Mr Marsden, who is in his 40s, required hospital treatment for serious stab wounds.

Mrs Boorman, who is in her 30s, suffered a leg injury.

In a statement released by Gloucestershire Police, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”