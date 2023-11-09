Police investigate unexplained death after woman’s body ‘found in bin’
Scotland Yard said the death is being treated as ‘unexpected and unexplained’ while enquiries continue
Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman after a passerby found her body reported to be in a bin.
Officers were called to Granville Road in Golders Green, North London on Thursday morning after a concerned member of the public found the body of a woman.
The body was reported to have been found in a communal recycling bin at a block of flats.
Scotland Yard said the death is being treated as “unexpected and unexplained” while enquiries continue.
Police attended the scene at the block of flats named Harpenmead Point, where a pink rucksack was reportedly found nearby.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called at 08:59 hours on Thursday, 9 November to a premises on Granville Road, NW2.
“A member of the public had reported finding the body of a woman.
“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The woman was confirmed to be deceased. A crime scene is in place.
“The death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained. Enquiries continue.”