A man has been arrested after a body was found in a car at a hospital in Birmingham, West Midlands Police has said.

A 56-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham, was found dead in the car park of Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield on Friday.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old from Tamworth on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The victim’s family have been informed of the news and are being supported, police said.

West Midlands Police said the car was removed from the car park for further forensic examination allowing the area to be reopened.

The hospital car park has now been reopened by police (Google)

A post-mortem examination will take place soon and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: “Our investigation into the death of a 56-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham continues.

“A post mortem examination will take place as soon as possible. This will help us to understand what caused the man’s unexplained death.

“If you have any information that could help our detectives, message them via Live Chat on the right of your screen quoting investigation number 20/393435/22. You can share what you know with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. They will not ask your name or trace your call and you may be entitled to a cash reward.”