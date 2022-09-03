Jump to content
Good Morning Britain presenter ‘mugged, racially assaulted and spat on’ in London

Man arrested on suspicion of robbery

Daniel Reast
Saturday 03 September 2022 23:39
<p>Good Morning Britain’s Noel Phillips</p>

Good Morning Britain’s Noel Phillips

(Good Morning Britain)

Good Morning Britain presenter Noel Phillips has revealed he was “mugged, racially assaulted and spat on” in central London.

The North America correspondent, who has previously worked with The Independent and the BBC, said he was left “shaken” by the attack.

He wrote on Twitter: “I was mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on yesterday on a busy street in central London. I'm ok. Just shaken. Thanks to Sgt Clark and PC Busson from Met Police.”

Mr Phillips said he chased the suspect before police officers passing the scene stopped to help him.

He added: “I’m really grateful though to the officers who happened to be driving along and came to my rescue. London is a beautiful city. Hate will never win.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed police on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to a robbery in New Oxford Street early on Saturday morning.

The force said: “At approximately 2.15am on Saturday, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to the incident.

“A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made. He remains in custody.

“The man who was robbed was not injured. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

