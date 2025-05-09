For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder and robbery of an 87-year-old man in north London.

At around 5.53pm on Tuesday (May 6), police officers and London Ambulance Service responded to a report of a robbery on Goodchild Road in Manor House.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died on Thursday (May 8).

Following investigations by officers, a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery following the incident. He was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on police and taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which very sadly resulted in an innocent man dying. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”

Assistant Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads local policing in the area, said: “We know many people will be very concerned by what has happened and while we have a man in custody, local patrols have been stepped up.

“If you have any concerns please do speak to those officers. A man has lost his life in a tragic way and our thoughts remain with his family.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or have any information are advised to contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.