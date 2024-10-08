Blur guitarist locked in divorce court battle with wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon is locked in a court battle with his wife as they go through divorce proceedings.

Mr Coxon appeared for an interim hearing at the High Court in London on September 19 before Mr Justice Peel in relation to his separation from Soraya Coxon.

The judge ruled that while Mr Coxon, represented by Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, and Mrs Coxon, represented by Michael Glaser KC, could be identified, no details of the case can be published.

A further hearing is expected to be held at a later date.

Blur first came to public attention when their second single, 1991’s There’s No Other Way, reached number eight in the UK singles chart before they achieved worldwide fame with their third album, 1995’s Parklife.

The band – which also includes lead singer Damon Albarn, bass player Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – has scored 13 UK top 10 singles and seven number one albums.