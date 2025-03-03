Depraved couple jailed for sex with dog in worst case judge has ever seen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who forced his partner to have sex with a dog and filmed it has been jailed by a judge who said he “wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity”.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said he accepted there was a “level of coercion” when Graham Marshall, 39, made Paige Reaney, 33, engage in a range of sex acts with their pet pug, Charlie, but she still retained some culpability for what happened to the “poor, helpless creature”.

Judge Richardson told Sheffield Crown Court on Monday: “The circumstances of this case are extremely disturbing.”

He said: “In a professional life in the law covering 45 years, I thought I had encountered most acts of depravity.

“This case is perhaps the worse example of a case of its kind that I have ever come across.”

open image in gallery Paige Reaney leaves Sheffield Crown Court ( Tom Maddick / SWNS )

Reaney, 33, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge Richardson, who said that Marshall’s “perverted” sexual fantasies drove the abuse of the dog at their Sheffield home.

But he said to Reaney: “You never refused any of those requests.”

The judge described how the pair shared images between themselves on TikTok.

Reaney admitted bestiality and animal cruelty at a previous hearing.

Marshall admitted the same charges plus possessing child abuse images, possession of extreme pornography and voyeurism.

The judge decided Marshall was a dangerous offender and imposed an extended sentence, with a four-year extended licence period on his release.

He told him: “You have wallowed in the swamp of sexual depravity repeatedly, and over a long period.”

Reaney and Marshall sat at opposite ends of the dock for the hearing. She sobbed throughout while he sat with his head in hands, visibly shaking at times.