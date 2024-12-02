Trial of former London’s Burning actor for sex offences delayed
John Alford has denied charges of sex offences involving two alleged victims.
The trial of former London’s Burning actor John Alford for sex offences involving two alleged victims has been delayed.
The 53-year-old, who first found fame in Grange Hill, is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration.
A seven-day trial for the former actor, who is charged under his real name John Shannon, had been listed to start at St Alban’s Crown Court on Monday.
Alford, of Holloway, north London, denied the charges at a previous hearing.