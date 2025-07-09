Man accused of assisting Russia ‘planned to pass on Grant Shapps information’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of trying to help the Russian Intelligence Service (RIS) planned to pass on personal information about former defence secretary Sir Grant Shapps, a court has heard.

Howard Phillips, from Harlow in Essex, is on trial over allegedly intending to assist the RIS by helping people he believed were agents working for Moscow.

Prosecutors allege Phillips, 65, was “very keen” to develop a relationship with undercover officers he believed were Russian agents, known as “Dima” and “Sasha”, Winchester Crown Court heard.

It is alleged Phillips, who was unemployed at the time, carried out various tasks for the “agents” in exchange for payment because he was “struggling financially”, the court heard.

“That appears to have been a very significant factor in his eagerness and desire to provide assistance to the RIS,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC told jurors as she opened the case on Wednesday.

“The evidence shows he was very keen to offer assistance, not necessarily for any ideological reason, or because he sympathised with the Russian state but particularly to be financially rewarded for so doing…easy work for easy money.”

Phillips did not know the “agents” were role players, Ms Ledward KC told jurors.

“He thought and understood them to be Russian agents,” Ms Ledward said.

“They were Russian agents with whom the defendant was very keen to develop a relationship – he was also very keen to provide assistance to them in various imaginative ways of his own devising.”

She added: “Had the defendant succeeded in any or all of what he had intended to do, any or all of these acts could have had very serious consequences indeed.”

Jurors were told Phillips first disguised himself to the “agents”, purporting to be a “David Marshall”, but later told them his identity.

The court heard he told the “agents” on WhatsApp that he was “semi-retired but with connections in high places. Living in Hertfordshire”.

Jurors heard Phillips told “Dima” and “Sasha” that he had personal details about Sir Grant, including his phone number and details of his private plane.

Ms Ledward told jurors Phillips met with one or both of the “agents” in person, including once at a Costa at Lakeside Retail Park, in West Thurrock, Essex, last May 9.

“During this meeting, the defendant revealed… he held personal details about the then-UK secretary of state for defence, including his home address,” she said.

“The defendant explained that he had met Grant Shapps and had visited his house.”

The court heard that at that meeting, Phillips was given £500 in cash to get a phone for the agents and book them a hotel.

It is alleged Phillips intended to assist Russian agents from the end of 2023 until last May.

Jurors heard that Phillips applied for a job at the UK Border Force as a part time Border Force officer in October 2023.

Prosecutors allege that by March 2024, he was in communication with “Dima” and “Sasha” by email, later WhatsApp, and on April 4 that year he left the “agents” a USB on the exposed seat shaft of a bike on Polygon Road, London, near St Pancras and Euston stations, the court heard.

Ms Ledward told jurors Phillips told “Dima” and “Sasha” about “the services he was willing to provide” on the USB, in a document saying: “If a foreign power had someone on the outside, totally hidden, completely secret, who moves easily in society, anywhere on any level and can completely blend in as an upstanding citizen locally or tourist in any worldwide location, that would prove invaluable to a foreign entity in ensuring discretion of movement.”

The document continued: “The question is, if such a person can act for you at any time, with 100% loyalty and dedication, no questions asked by anyone on any level, do you consider that such a person could prove invaluable to you?”

Ms Ledward told jurors Phillips made a reference to the fact that he was in the process of getting government security clearance by applying for the border force role.

She told the court that last April 26, Phillips met “Sasha” and “Dima” at a hired meeting apartment in London Bridge hotel to “articulate specifically what he could offer to the RIS”.

In an audio recording played to the court, which prosecutors said was from the meeting at the hotel, Phillips is alleged to have said: “I’ve worked 9-5 in offices all my life, I want to be doing something different.”

It is alleged Phillips was asked why he picked Russia, and in the audio said: “I have only been once, I feel that over many, many years there has been a lot of discredit accorded towards Russia and I think a lot of it is absolute rubbish.”

The court heard Phillips told the “agents” at the meeting that he was “motivated by financial gain” and “wanted to be financially independent from the UK”.

Jurors heard he told agents he would be able to provide logistical support in the UK, such as transport and booking hotel rooms.

After that meeting, Phillips and the “agents” began communicating on messaging platform Signal, jurors were told.

Prosecutors claim the 65-year-old did not withdraw his border force application “as he came more deeply involved with what he believed were actual RIS agents”.

“The defendant no doubt believed, or certainly came to realise, the prosecution say, that working at a government agency such as the Border Force and the security clearance that came with it, would give him access to information that he could later provide to a foreign intelligence service,” Ms Ledward told jurors.

Jurors heard Phillips created a document containing Sir Grant’s personal details on May 16 last year, and met with “Sasha” in London that day to take instructions and collect cash for a task he was given.

He was arrested by plain clothed officers that afternoon in a coffee shop near King’s Cross station, the court heard.

Phillips denies the charge of engaging in conduct to assist a foreign intelligence service, in breach of the National Security Act, and the trial continues.