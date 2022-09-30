Jump to content

Trial for pair accused of ‘plot’ to destroy 5G mast

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage between May 13 and June 20 this year.

Emily Pennink
Friday 30 September 2022 16:28
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
Two suspected right-wing extremists accused of plotting to destroy a 5G mast will go on trial in the spring.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, is also charged with publishing a statement on Telegram encouraging the preparation of acts of terror between June last year and June this year.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act and three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication on Telegram.

Documents he is alleged to have possessed include some about firearms and a publication entitled How To Become An Assassin.

The defendants were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

On Friday, Reynolds appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing.

Representing himself in court, he spoke to confirm his identity by video link from Leeds prison.

Reptile owner Grayson was not produced from custody but was represented by a barrister.

Mr Justice Sweeney said the earliest available trial date at Leeds Crown Court was April 24 next year.

He also fixed a plea-and-case-management hearing for January 27.

